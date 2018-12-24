Rathmore restaurant to provide over 100 Christmas dinners to people in need

A Rathmore restaurant is to provide over 100 Christmas dinners to people in need.

This is the third year Connie K’s is giving free dinners to the homeless, elderly and families who need the support.

The east Kerry bar and restaurant has been asked for meals for 102 people this Christmas, down on last year’s demand of 118.

Organiser Jeff Gordon who runs Connie K’s says there’s still time to help those less fortunate, and says it’s all done in strict confidence.