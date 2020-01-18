Rathmore road remains closed this morning following a road traffic incident

A road in Rathmore remains closed this morning following a road traffic incident.

An 80-year-old man is in hospital following the incident which happened just after 7 o’clock on the N72 at Churchview, Rathmore.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a small silver car is being asked to contact Gardaí.

Diversions are in place at Rathbeg, Rathmore; the road is expected to remain closed until midday today.

Motorists are advised the diversion is only suitable for cars and smaller vehicles.

Update at 11:50am

A road in Rathmore is due to reopen shortly following a road traffic incident yesterday evening.

He is currently in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital.

Diversions, which were put in place following the incident, are due to be removed shortly.