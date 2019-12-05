Rathmore man receives suspended sentence for ramming two Garda cars with tractor

A Rathmore man has received a suspended sentence for ramming two Garda cars with his tractor.

61-year-old Brendan O’Connor of Nohoval, Rathbeg, Rathmore, had previously pleaded guilty to seven offences arising from an incident on the N72 in September 2017.

He faced two counts of assault of a peace officer, two for criminal damage and one each for endangerment, obstruction and dangerous driving offences.

Garda Paul Lynch told Tralee Circuit Court that Rathmore Garda Station received reports of a tractor being driven erratically in the village on the 3rd September, 2017.

When a garda approached in a patrol car at 3:30 in the afternoon, Mr O’Connor flew into a rage and ignored the garda’s direction to stop.

He then rammed the car into the opposing lane while the garda was inside.

When a second patrol car arrived, the accused also rammed that car with his tractor and drove away.

Shortly afterwards, a citizen cut the ignition at a nearby shop.

There was over €7,200 damage done to the cars and the two gardaí spent six and seven months off work respectively.

In mitigation, barrister Liz Murphy said her client suffers with mental health difficulties, more so since the loss his brother in 2017.

She said Mr O’Connor pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was remorseful for what had happened.

A psychiatric report was also given to the court.

Judge Cormac Quinn noted the accused has leased out the farm, and has sold his stock and tractors.

He imposed a variety of sentences, ranging from three months to three years, however, he suspended them all in their entirety.