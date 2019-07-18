Rathmore man who hallucinated that he was a lizard receives suspended sentence for assault

A Rathmore man who hallucinated that he was a lizard has received a suspended sentence for assault.

21-year-old Jasper Eastwood Lennon of Gortavehy West, Rathmore had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and possession of a knife, following an incident in Killarney National Park on the 10th July, 2018.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that the accused was walking in the national park when he took two LSD tablets.

Shortly afterwards, he became aggressive, began hallucinating that he was a lizard, took off some clothes and punched a woman in the face.

When gardaí arrived, a number of passers-by had restrained Mr Eastwood Lennon.

The victim had her jaw broken and suffered numerous cuts and bruises; she has since made a full recovery.

During sentencing, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the assault was an appalling, irrational and sustained attack.

He said it was a frightening incident for the victim and her family.

He imposed a headline sentence of two-and-a-half years, however, he due to mitigating factors – which include an early plea, a show of remorse and the fact the victim bears no ill will against the accused – Judge O’Donnell suspended the sentence in full.

He also noted he’s conscious the accused is a talented artist and is currently in education.

Judge O’Donnell put Mr Eastwood Lennon into the care of the Probation Service for a period of 12 months from today.