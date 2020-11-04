Rath cemetery will have columbarium wall before the end of 2021

A columbarium wall will be in place in Rath cemetery, Tralee before the end of next year.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane called for funding to be provided to construct this facility in the Tralee cemetery.

He said many families are waiting for it and asked for a time-frame for completion.

The council said there’s a commitment to provide a columbarium wall in Rathass burial ground, adding planning will progress during 2021.

The first columbarium wall in the county is due to open shortly in the new Killarney burial ground.