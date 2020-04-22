Rate of increase in Kerry COVID-19 cases slows over past week

The rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerry has slowed over the past week.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor, coupled with counties’ populations from the latest census.

There are 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry, as of midnight April 19th.

Using Census 2016 data, this means there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 551 people – or a rate of 181 cases per 100,000.

Kerry ranks 17th in the 26-county republic in terms of confirmed cases per population.

There have been 49 cases confirmed in the county over the past week; this is half the number (101) recorded in the preceding week.

Despite the slowdown, people are being advised to adhere to travel and social distancing restrictions imposed by the public health authorities.