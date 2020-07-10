Rás Tailteann will not take place in 2020.

The decision has been taken to postpone the running of the event until next year.

Planning and arrangements will get underway next month for the 2021 edition.

“Notwithstanding quicker relaxation of restrictions than anticipated, the opportunity to safely put the race back on the roads around Ireland before the end of the 2020 road cycling season has contracted rapidly on us. Cognisant of the related planning and especially the lingering public health concerns, it was unanimously agreed that the safest, healthiest and most prudent course of action at this time would be to postpone running the 2020 event until 2021” said Race Director Eugene Moriarty.

He added “the group shares the disappointment that circumstances beyond anyone’s control conspired to prevent the Rás happening this year, but the health, wellbeing and safety of all our

volunteers and athletes as well as the general public continue to remain our primary concern” The good news is, that the plan is for the Rás to return in 2021.