The 67th edition of the Rás Tailteann will come to Kerry in June when the event returns to the Irish Cycling calendar after a year’s absence in 2019.

The second stage from Horse and Jockey will see the competitors arrive into Castleisland on Thursday 11th June and they’ll start the 3rd stage a day later with a 174 kilometre race to Lisdoonvarna.

The new 5-day event will cover 758 kilometres with seven categorised climbs.

Listowel’s Eugene Moriarty is the Race Director.