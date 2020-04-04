Rás Tailteann Postponed; Reaction

A decision has been made to postpone the 20-20 Rás Tailteann, which was due to return to the

roads of Ireland in June of this year after a hiatus in 2019.

Organisers say this is directly as a result of accelerating developments relating to the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

They will reassess the situation in the first week of June and release a formal update thereafter.

However, they are confident that should the pandemic abate there is no reason currently that could

prevent 2020 Rás from going ahead in the latter half of the season.