Rás Tailteann Coming To The Kingdom

One of Ireland’s longest running and iconic sporting events will be making its way to Castleisland in June.

Rás Tailteann is returning for its 67th edition on June 10th following an absence in 2019.

The 5 stage event, which covers over 750km, will be making it’s way to Castleisland for the third stage on Friday June 12th.

Castleisland isn’t the only addition to the Rás this year as Kerry’s Eugene Moriarty will be taking the reigns as Race Director for 2020.