Rás Mumhan Postponed

The 2020 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, due to take place from April 10th to 13th, has been postponed.

Organisers say the decision is prompted by an abundance of caution to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 illness.

They will consult with Cycling Ireland to examine the possibility of hosting the race at a later stage during the season.

Full statement:

The race organising committee of Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 2020 are disappointed to announce that the 2020 race will not proceed as scheduled on the 10th to the 13th of April. The decision is prompted by an abundance of caution to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 illness.

The decision was not taken lightly, but, due to uncertainty surrounding the length of time that the current sanitary guidelines in relation to COVID-19 will be in operation it was deemed necessary to bring certainty to our affairs. If the current guidelines are rolled over for a further two weeks it is possible that the race may not have adequate medical cover available and might not have a suitable level of Garda assistance to proceed.

In such a scenario the race would have to be called off at short notice. This would be a situation that is unsatisfactory for everyone.

The race organisers are cognisant of the fact that stage racing is an expensive proposition for teams and riders. The race organisers hope that by giving this early notice that teams and riders will be able to cancel any already booked travel and accommodation without penalty. A full refund of race entry fees will be made.

The race organisers will consult with Cycling Ireland presently to examine the possibility of hosting the race at a later stage during the 2020 season.