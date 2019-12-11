Rare photographs of Killorglin in the 1950s to feature in national exhibition

Rare photographs taken by a famous American photographer in Killorglin in the 1950s, are featured in an exhibition which has just opened at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The late Inge Morath visited Puck Fair in 1954 and took a number of photos of the various characters she meet around Killorglin.

Included in her collection, were photos of Traveller women and one of a man setting up his stand for the ‘three card trick’.

These are featured in ‘View of Ireland: Collecting Photography’ which also features the work of a number of national and international photographers, capturing unique moments in Irish history.

Sarah McAuliffe who curated the exhibition, says this provides the public with a unique opportunity to view Inge Morath’s work: