Rare Kerry hen harrier pair raise five chicks

One pair of hen harriers in Kerry raised an almost unprecedented five chicks last year.

It follows a very successful 2019 breeding season for the rare bird of prey, which is fully protected.

Almost half-a-million euro is to be paid to qualifying farmers under the Hen Harrier scheme this week.

More than 1,500 farmers are taking part in the scheme in six Special Protection Areas to conserve the bird and payments are based on results.

Last year, the 56 confirmed pairs in the six areas reared at least 81 chicks.

This was the highest number for 14 years.

Project Officer with the Hen Harrier Project SPA covering Kerry, Eoin McCarthy says the project has changed how many farmers felt about the bird: