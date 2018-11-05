Random Killarney assault results in jaw surgery for victim

Gardai in Killarney are investigating a random assault in the town, which resulted in the victim of the attack needing jaw surgery.

The incident happened on College Street in the early hours of bank holiday Monday morning, when a man was struck by another man who was not known to him.

The victim was brought to University Hospital Kerry and later needed surgery for an injury to his jaw.





Anyone who was in the area at around 2.30am that morning, and may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 66 31222.