This afternoon the raising of both the Stars and Stripes and the Tricolour took place at the Town Hall, Killarney to mark the beginning of the 6th annual celebration of Independence Day for Americans who visit the town.

Present this afternoon were the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Councillor, Michael Gleeson, and the President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul Sherry, who raised the flags to the chorus of the Glenflesk Choir, singing both national anthems.

Sean Hurley reports.