Two more yellow weather warnings are coming into effect overnight with more rain, snow and ice.

A yellow warning for rain comes in at midnight for Kerry, Cork and Waterford until midday tomorrow with a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, a status yellow alert for snow and ice comes in at 2am for Leinster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal with 5cm of snow possible.

Mathew Martin from Met Eireann says the cold snap isn’t over: