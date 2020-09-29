Rainfall warning for Kerry

Kerry County Council is urging all road users to take extra care in the next 24 hours.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the county for this evening, overnight and tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster says between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain may fall giving rise to a risk in localised flooding.

Met Eireann says the highest amounts will fall in the southwest and in mountainous areas.

The warning which also applies to Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Waterford is valid until midday tomorrow.