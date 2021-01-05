Rainfall in Kerry increased by over 14% last year

Rainfall at Valentia Observatory increased by over 14% last year.

That’s according to data from Met Éireann.

In 2020, 1,941 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

That’s up 14% compared to 2019 when 1,701 millimetres of rain fell.

It’s also nearly 25% over the south Kerry weather station annual average of 1,557 millimetres.

The driest month of 2020 was May with 52.6 millimetres and the wettest was December with 244 millimetres; that recording was the highest in Ireland for December.

There were 30 rainy days in December at Valentia and eight very wet days.

The average temperature for 2020 was slightly about average (10.8 degrees) at 11 degrees.

December was the coldest month with an average temperature of 7.3 degrees and August was the warmest at 15.7 degrees.

May 31st was the warmest day of the year in Kerry at 24.1 degrees.