It rained on 27 days during November at South Kerry weather station

It rained on 27 days during November at Valentia Observatory in November.

Met Eireann’s monthly summary for last month shows the South Kerry weather station recorded the greatest number of days where rainfall was recorded across the country, with 27 of the 30 days having more than 0.2mm of rainfall.

However, the 170mm of rainfall which fell last month is in line with the long-term average.

The average recorded temperature -8.2 degrees Celsius – was one degree lower than the long-term mark, while there were 52 hours of sunshine during the month.