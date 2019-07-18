Rain water harvesting could be option for water supply for Kerry graveyard

Rain water harvesting is being investigated as a way to get a water supply for a north Kerry graveyard.

Sinn Fein Cllr Tom Barry raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District meeting where he called on Kerry County Council to ensure there’s a water supply for Kishenane graveyard.

The local authority says the cost of providing a water supply would be prohibitive but it is looking into rain water harvesting for the site.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Cllr Mike Foley called on the council to carry out maintenance on a regular basis at Aghavallen Cemetery in Ballylongford.

Council management said it would raise the issue with the local engineer on the matter.