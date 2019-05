Kerins O’Rahillys have been awarded the points from their recent County Senior Football League match against Rathmore.

The Division 1 fixture was declared a draw on the day, 3-12 to 2-15.

However, Rahillys disputed this, claiming they had won by a point.





Rahillys successfully appealed the result to the CCC, using video evidence to aid their case, and have been given the victory.

Rathmore have the right to appeal.