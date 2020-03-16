Radon reading in Kerry over past two years found to be seven times the recommended level

A radon reading in Kerry over the past two years was found to be over seven times the recommended level.

This is according to information from the Environmental Protection Agency, which has monitored radon levels countrywide.



Radon is the second biggest cause of lung cancer after smoking and is directly linked to approximately 300 lung cancer cases in Ireland each year. <https://www.epa.ie/radiation/meas/radon/>

The EPA, which has cut back on its radon testing, conducted 53 tests in the county over the past two years.

49 tests took place in 2018 and the remaining four last year.

It says the acceptable level, or reference level, for homes in Ireland is 200 becquerel per cubic metre (Bq/m3).

During 2018, a reading of just under 1,500 Bq/m3 was taken, while of the four measured last year, one property was found with a level of 84 Bq/m3.

A list of EPA-registered radon testing companies can be found on https://www.epa.ie/radiation/meas/radon/services/apply/>