Radiographer struck off for professional misconduct in Tralee had been garda vetted twice

The employer of a radiographer, who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a patient in Tralee, says he’d been garda vetted twice.

Jomin Jose has been struck off for professional misconduct following the incident involving a female patient at the Bon Secours Hospital two years ago.

It’s alleged radiographer Jomin Jose engaged in sexual acts with a female patient in her sixties who attended the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee for an MRI scan in September 2016.





On Monday, the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly struck off Mr Jose for professional misconduct, prohibiting him from applying to re-register here for seven years; his home country of India will also be notified of the ruling.

Mr Jose was employed by Alliance Medical at the time; the company runs the medical imaging scan centre at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

A spokesperson for Alliance Medical says when allegations were raised Jomin Jose resigned, and they reported him to CORU, the health professional regulator.

The company also undertook an inquiry into its own HR practices to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

They say all staff are vetted in line with industry standards, and Jomin Jose was checked for any criminal history twice in the three years prior to the allegations, as part of their routine garda vetting.