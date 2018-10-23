Radiographer who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with female patient at Kerry hospital is struck off

A radiographer, who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a female patient at the Bon Secours hospital in Tralee, has been struck off for professional misconduct.

The High Court heard the patient, a woman in her sixties, was attending the hospital for an MRI scan in September 2016.

Jomin Jose, a native of India who had an address in Tralee, was not in court and was not represented for the hearing.





The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly said what happened was a gross breach of trust, the patient was ill and went to get a scan to assist her diagnosis and was entitled to be treated in a manner other than she was.

He cancelled the registration of Mr Jose who is prohibited from applying to re-register here for seven years.

Mr Jose’s home country is also to be notified of the court’s ruling.

The orders, made under the Health and Social Care Professionals Act 2005, were sought by J.P. McDowell, solicitor for the Health and Social Care Professionals Council.

Mr McDowell said a forensic psychiatrist had rejected claims by Mr Jose he was experiencing a “psychotic” episode at the time of the alleged events.

He said this claim was inconsistent with the evidence and with Mr Jose having told gardai the alleged acts were consensual.

Mr Jose was employed by Alliance Medical in September 2016 and its human resources director made a complaint arising from the alleged events at the hospital.