Dates

July 6th and 13th – Monday to Friday weekly

Shows

Kerry’s Full Breakfast, Kerry Today, 11 to1 Club, Talkabout, The Afternoon Show

Prize Details

DAILY: €100 voucher for Quinlan’s Fish which can be spent on fresh fish or in Quinlans takeaways or restaurants in Tralee, Killarney (including the Mad Monk), Killorglin, Kenmare and QCs Cahersiveen and Cork!

Radio Rewind 2020

We all love a bit of nostalgia…we all love a quiz. Add them together and offer a prize … it’s as appealing as Quinlans Fish & Chips being served up to you – especially if there’s a chance you might win exactly that! To celebrate the recent reopening of their takeaways and restaurants in Phase 3 and to say thanks to their all their customers Quinlans are lending their support to the Radio Kerry 30th Birthday Radio Rewind promotion which runs across all daytime shows Monday to Friday on w/c July 6th and 13th.

Radio Rewind involves playing a clip from a popular Radio Kerry programme, news or sports story from the past 30 years. We will asking you, our listeners, to guess the year or answer a question based on the clip to be in with a chance to win daily. A new clip will be played each day – the clip will be played on each daytime show. A qualifier will be chosen on each show without revealing the year/answer, until the Afternoon Show when Brendan will draw a winner and reveal the year/answer for that day. The daily winner will win a €100 Quinlan’s Fish Voucher which can be spent on fresh fish or in Quinlans takeaways or restaurants in Tralee, Killarney, including the Mad Monk, Killorglin, Kenmare, QCs Cahersiveen and Cork!

To enter

Tune in throughout the day and listen out for the clips played

Call 1515 415 903 – leave your answer and your own contact details

Or

Text KERRY and your answer to 57003

Calls cost €1.02 and texts cost €1 each

Competition terms and conditions