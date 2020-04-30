Radio listenership increases during COVID-19

Listenership to radio has increased significantly over the last month according to a new poll published by IPSOS MRBI.

The poll shows that 96% of people have listened to radio over the last month, and almost the entire population of Ireland or 9 out 10 people had listened in the past week.

Radio also received a rating of 7.9 out of 10 when it came to trust in providing information on Coronavirus that is relevant to audiences, while the trust figure for facebook is 2.9 and 3.4 for twitter.

48% of those surveyed said they listened to radio for news and information, 26% for music, 11% for debates and discussions and 9% because it keeps them company and makes them feel less alone.

It also showed significant radio listenership across all age groups ranging from 91% for 15 years +, 91% for 25 to 44 year olds and 94% for those aged 45 and over.