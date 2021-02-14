Radio Kerry’s Spring Surprise

How nice would it be to get a gift, out of the blue, for no particular reason and with no expectation of anything in return?

Well … for the next 4 weeks Radio Kerry will be giving back to you – our listeners … so when you send us a request or a comment via Text or WhatsApp to 083 300 3 300 or via email on any show you could be getting a call back to let you know that you’ve won a €50 voucher for a local Kerry business!

No strings attached just a Spring Surprise … a random act of kindness from Radio Kerry –

Keeping you company every day!

Terms & Conditions apply