Radio Kerry’s Paul Byrne to be inducted into IMRO Hall of Fame

Radio Kerry’s Paul Byrne is to be inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Mr Byrne has served as Chief Executive at Radio Kerry since 2004 and oversaw the station’s acquisition of Shannonside/Northern Sound during his tenure.

The Tipperary native’s induction was followed by his announcement that he plans to step down from his post at the end of 2019 after 39 years of working in radio.

This year’s other Hall of Fame inductees are RTÉ Radio 1’s Ronan Collins; Seamus McKee from BBC Radio Ulster and Newstalk’s Sean Moncrieff.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Dublin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Radio Kerry has been nominated for six IMRO Radio Awards with winners to be revealed at the awards ceremony in Kilkenny on Friday October 4th.