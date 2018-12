Radio Kerry’s Annual Christmas Jumper Day is in full swing.

Businesses, schools, community groups and people across the county are showing off their finest festive attire today.

It’s all to raise funds for St Vincent De Paul in Kerry.





To date, the event has raised over €60,000.

You can take part by donating directly to your local St Vincent De Paul office or shop or to Radio Kerry in Tralee or Killarney.