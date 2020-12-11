Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper fundraiser for SVP gets underway

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas jumper fundraiser gets underway today.

It’s the seventh year of the fundraiser which has raised 95,000 euro for the St. Vincent de Paul locally since it began.

Garvey’s Super Valu in Dingle, Tralee and Castleisland are sponsoring this year’s event.

If you want to get involved, put on your Christmas jumper, share a photo to Radio Kerry and donate to 066 7128021 or log on to Radio Kerry.

All money raised will go to St. Vincent de Paul Kerry to fund projects including Christmas food hampers, gifts for children who are homeless and in direct provision, Christmas Day Meals on Wheels and the Kerry Education Fund.