Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day has raised over €12,000 so far.

The fundraiser was organised to help St Vincent De Paul to support families in need across Kerry.

Schools and businesses took part by wearing Christmas jumpers and making donations to the total sum of €12,041.57.





It will help the organisation to serve 200 dinners and over 700 hampers tomorrow.

It was the fifth year of the fundraiser which took place on Friday, December 7th.

People can make donations directly to St Vincent de Paul offices or shops in Kerry, or drop donations into Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee.

Spokesman Paddy Kevane says they are grateful to the people of Kerry for their continued support.