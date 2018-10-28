Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien shortlisted in Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards

Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien has been shortlisted in the Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards 2018.

The Agritime presenter is nominated for “We Can be Farmers Too”, a programme on the Kerry Social Farming Project, which gives adults with disabilities the opportunity to engage with farm families.

The awards are organised by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists every two years, and aim to encourage excellence in the coverage of farming, food, and rural life in Ireland.





This is Aisling’s second time being shortlisted for such an award; in 2016 she won Best Radio Programme/Story for a feature on the South Kerry Greenway.

The Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards take place in Dublin next Friday.