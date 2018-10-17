Radio Kerry understands former Minister John O’Donoghue plans to re-enter politics

Radio Kerry understands that former Minister John O’Donoghue plans to re-enter politics.

The former Minister for Justice and Kerry South TD has been nominated to contest Fianna Fáil’s local election convention for the Kenmare electoral area.

The closing date for submissions to contest the convention was last Friday.





Sources within Fianna Fáil have told Radio Kerry News that John O’Donoghue’s name has gone forward for convention.

The former Minister, Kerry South TD and county councillor has been contacted for comment.

If selected, the Cahersiveen man will contest the new Kenmare electoral area which forms part of the current South and West Municipal District of Kerry County Council.

The Local Electoral Area Boundary Review recommended that the South and West Municipal District be divided into two new electoral areas, one for Dingle and the other for Kenmare which would include Kenmare and the Cahersiveen areas.