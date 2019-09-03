Radio Kerry nominated for six IMRO Radio Awards

Radio Kerry has been nominated for six IMRO Radio Awards.

Formerly the PPI Awards, they recognise the best in radio broadcasting in Ireland.

Radio Kerry has been shortlisted in the News Story category with When Mistakes Cost Lives, which was coverage of the misread scan controversy at University Hospital Kerry.

Kerry Today presenter, Jerry O’Sullivan is nominated for Speech Broadcaster of the Year Local/Regional, and presenter of Terrace Talk, Tim Moynihan is up for Sports Broadcaster of the Year Local/Regional.

The students of the Kerry ETB/Radio Kerry Radio Broadcasting Course, under the guidance of Radio Kerry Training Manager Eoghain Fitzgerald, have been nominated twice for their Cluas Chiarraí series – in the Digital & Social Innovation and Short Feature categories.

Saturday Supplement and In Conversation presenter, Joe McGill has also been shortlisted for Short Feature with his Live from the Past series.