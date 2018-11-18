Radio Kerry Mourns The Loss Of Weeshie Fogarty

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague Weeshie Fogarty.

Weeshie became the voice of Radio Kerry sport from the early days of the station, as a match commentator and sports journalist.

His voice and passion for all sports but especially Kerry football are known through Kerry and beyond.





Weeshie won national PPi awards for both Sports Broadcaster and Sports programme as well as multiple McNamee awards.

On behalf of everybody at Radio Kerry we wish to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Joan and family, and to say – thank you Weeshie

Here’s a selection from a memorable career http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Wfclips.mp3

Weeshie has recited the beautiful poem “The Secret of Kerry” post victory in Croke Park http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Weeshie-poem.mp3

Gary O’Sullivan served on commentary duties with Weeshie and has been paying tribute http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GaryOSullivan.mp3

Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O’Donovan were on duty for Radio Kerry today at the West Kerry Football Final and paid this tribute pre match http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TimRosy.mp3

There have been countless tributes paid to Weeshie throughout the day, between social media and people ringing Radio Kerry to offer their condolences. Many thanks to all for your kind words.