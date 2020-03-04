Radio Kerry Mourns The Loss Of Timmy Sheehan

It is with great sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of our long-time friend and colleague Timmy Sheehan on Tuesday afternoon.

Timmy was a key part of the Radio Kerry Sports Team since the station began broadcasting 30 years ago.

He was always on hand to travel to sporting events throughout the county, while he showed great versatility in covering Gaelic football, hurling, soccer and basketball.

We express our deepest sympathy to Timmy’s wife Anne, son Billy and daughter Lorraine.

The funeral arrangements have not been announced.

May he rest in peace.