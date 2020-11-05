Radio Kerry increases listenership

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again.

The latest JNLR radio listenership figures show the station now has a weekly reach of 88,000 people or 72% of all radio listeners in Kerry.

Radio Kerry’s Market Share has increased from 51.6% in October 2019 to 54%.

The survey covers the period from October 2019 to September of this year, but does not include the months of April, May and June when the research could not be carried out due to Covid-19.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support.

It’s been a challenging year for lots of people in Kerry, and Radio Kerry has tried to bring people reliable, relevant information and news, but also give people a break from COVID in other programmes and be a good companion for anybody feeling anxious.

We’ve worked with services throughout Kerry to get their messages out, and brought music and sports into your homes when you couldn’t be there in person.

We couldn’t do that without the continued support of listeners, advertisers, and the Board of Radio Kerry.

So, we’d like to say a sincere thanks to everyone for their continued loyalty to the station, and to Radio Kerry staff who have continued to work as an essential service in recent months.