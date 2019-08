Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased once again.

The latest JNLR radio listenership figures show that Radio Kerry now has a market share of 49.6%.

This is higher than the market shares in Kerry of RTE Radio 1, 2FM, Spin South West, Today FM and Newstalk combined.

Radio Kerry has a weekly reach of 83,000 listeners in the county.

Station General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for Radio Kerry.