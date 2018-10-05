Radio Kerry up for four awards at IMRO National Radio Awards

Radio Kerry is up for four awards at tonight’s IMRO National Radio Awards in Kilkenny.

Radio Kerry News is shortlisted in the Best News Story category for coverage of the gardaí’s apology for their handling of the Baby John murder investigation in Cahersiveen in 1984 and the launch of a new probe into the infant’s death.

Presenter of Terrace Talk and Radio Kerry GAA commentator, Tim Moynihan is up for the Best Local/Regional Sports Broadcaster award.





JJ O’Shea, presenter of The Global Village, is nominated in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category.

The ‘Be the Voice’ series is also shortlisted; it was compiled by students of the Kerry ETB Radio Broadcasting and Digital Journalism course, under the guidance of Radio Kerry Training Manager Eoghain Fitzgerald.