Radio Kerry clarification and apology

Radio Kerry has been requested by solicitor Padraig O’Connell to clarify and apologise for an error on our 4pm news bulletin of December 29th, 2020.

The error related to his clients Christopher O’Brien of Ballyspillane, Killarney, John O’Brien of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, and Margaret and Michael Harrington of Hilltop Upper, Ballycasheen Heights, Killarney.

These four people were wrongly associated with an alleged offence that was committed on Christmas Eve 2020. Radio Kerry is happy to clarify this and apologises for the error.