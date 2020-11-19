Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day aims to raise at least €15,000

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day is aiming to raise at least €15,000 this year.

The event, which is now in its seventh year, has raised over €95,000 for St Vincent de Paul and helps with Christmas food hampers, meals on wheels and presents for children who are homeless or in direct provision.

Everyone, including those who may be working from home, is being asked to wear their festive best on Friday December 11th and make a donation to St Vincent de Paul.

Donations may be made directly to the St Vincent de Paul Kerry bank account, their shops around the county or to Radio Kerry.

This year we are also offering an Online Donation service and a dedicated phone line for donations (066) 712 8021 (Extension 1) with 100% of the money going to St Vincent de Paul Kerry.

Register to let us know you are taking part.

Bank St Vincent de Paul Kerry account

Bank of Ireland Tralee

IBAN: IE07 BOFI 9058 3896 5291 51

BIC: BOFIIE2D

Cheques make payable to St Vincent de Paul Kerry – post to Radio Kerry or directly

Please include a note what area** you would like you donation to St Vincent de Paul to benefit

Cash Drop off St Vincent de Paul Shops Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel, Killorglin, Killarney, Dingle and Abbeyfeale. Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee