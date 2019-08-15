Kerry ETB and Radio Kerry are now recruiting for our two traineeships commencing this September and November in Tralee. Training manager at Radio Kerry Eoghain Fitzgerald had a chat with three trainees who have just completed the Radio Broadcasting & Digital Journalism Traineeship. In this podcast Eoghain, James, Linda and David chat the different modules and skills learnt over the 50 weeks and why this traineeship might be for you. If you are interested in applying for any of our Broadcasting Traineeships you can sign up at www.kerryetbtrainingcentre.ie or email [email protected]
UHK says changes to a theatre's operating hours have contributed to longer waiting lists.University Hospital Kerry was responding to a query on the increasing...
One of Kerry's busiest routes, the main Tralee to Killarney road, is closed in Farranfore following a burst water pipe.The Tralee side of the...
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €10 million.The winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 29, 39, 40 and 1.Two...
A Cruel Scam – August 14th, 2019
Castleisland gardaí are investigating a report that a group of people deceived a vulnerable adult into handing over cash by telling him he had...
South Kerry’s Economic Potential – August 14th, 2019
Consultant Ian Dempsey who’s preparing a socio-economic plan for Kenmare. He addressed a meeting organised by the local chapter of the Grow Remote organisation...