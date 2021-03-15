Racing’s Flagship Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow In Cheltenham

For many people across Kerry and beyond, this week is one of the biggest in the sporting calendar as the Cheltenham Racing Festival gets underway cross channel.

The flagship racing event normally attracts 100’s of thousands of attendees to the English course but due to the Covid 19 Pandemic it will be run in front of empty grandstands.

So, what impact with the pandemic have on the festival? What horses should you watch out for and who should you avoid?

Discussing the weeks racing ahead is Racing Enthusiast and jflaracing nerd blog writer James Flaherty.

You can read his blog here: https://jflaracingnerd.blogspot.com/2021/03/cheltenham-day-1.html