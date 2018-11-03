Rachel Topham, Greenane Heights, Templenoe, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare. Funeral Service on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killowen Burial Ground, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kerry Palliative Care.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Kingdom Basketball Sides In Sunday Action
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are in Dublin tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.They’re at Griffith College Swords Thunder from 3.30.Eamon Foley previewsIn Men’s...
Kerry emergency services to be honoured at Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Weekend
The bravery of the Kerry emergency services will be celebrated as part of the Hugh O'Flaherty Memorial Weekend.Killarney House Members of the Irish Coast...
Glenbeigh/Glencar Or Laune Rangers For Mid Kerry Football Honours
Glenbeigh/Glencar and Laune Rangers tomorrow contest the Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.The game is...
Winning Start For Kerry Sides In National Basketball Cup Qualifiers
Girls U18 National Cup qualifying tournament 79 St.Mary’s Castleisland v Tipperary Knights 42Men’s U18 qualifying tournament 89 Tralee Imperials v Limerick Lions 63
Latest Sports
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Kingdom Basketball Sides In Sunday Action
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are in Dublin tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.They’re at Griffith College Swords Thunder from 3.30.Eamon Foley previewsIn Men’s...
Glenbeigh/Glencar Or Laune Rangers For Mid Kerry Football Honours
Glenbeigh/Glencar and Laune Rangers tomorrow contest the Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.The game is...