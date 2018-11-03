Rachel Topham, Greenane Heights, Templenoe, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare. Funeral Service on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killowen Burial Ground, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kerry Palliative Care.

