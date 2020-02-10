R569 Kilgarvin to Kenmare road closed to traffic

The R569 Kilgarvan to Kenmare Road at Lou Bridge remains closed today.

A complete collapse of the riverbank has undermined a section of the road.

Traffic to and from Kenmare is being diverted via Killarney and the Molls Gap road.

 

 

