Quinlans Homework Off Voucher – Loreto NS Killarney

The schools are BACK and so in the homework… Thankfully, Quinlans have jumped on Board with the Afternoon Show to save the day!!

Quinlans are trusting Brendan to once again deliver their most popular catch across the Kingdom, only this time, through zoom!

The Homework Off Voucher made its way to Brendans beginnings. Scoil Bhríde, Loreto National is where Brendan first discovered he could entertain an audience (to the teachers demise) but entertaining a class through zoom was a different challenge altogether! He met with 2nd and 3rd class who told him everything the school has to offer in 2020.

