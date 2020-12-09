Quinlans Homework Off Voucher – Clogher NS

ON the 5th of November, Brendan visited Clogher National School in Ballymac. He had the pleasure of visiting the school in the past where he was treated to the most lovely cup of tea (top 5 of his entire life) but this time he had to make his own tea as he was visiting virtually via zoom.

While the tea wasn’t great, the children managed to make up for it with a widespread enthusiasm for their school. They told Brendan what they loved about school and also taught him a few lessons about farming.

Just to make him even more jealous of the school, they even told him about their Comedy club!

Despite the jealousy, there was no denying that the children of Clogher National School deserved a night off homework so Brendan presented the ENTIRE school with the Quinlans Homework Off Voucher.

Listen to the highlights below and feel free to share with friends and family! 🙂

1) Elderstatespeople of Clogher (The older side of the school)

2) Agricultural Experts

3) Flat Pat

4) Clogher Comedy Club