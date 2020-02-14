Quinlan’s Homework Off Voucher – Abbeydorney NS

Quinlan’s catch of the day proved to be incredibly popular in Abbeydorney National School!

The highly sought after “Homework Off Voucher” was reeled in by Quinlan’s before being freshly delivered to the pupils who were full of questions and excitement. Not only did Fintan Quinlan bring the Homework Off Voucher, but he also had a box of the Freshest fish along with 10% off vouchers for everyone in the class!!

Click on the links below for a lesson and a laugh all about the freshest of fish!!

Part 1 – Guess the Fish

Part 2 – Fish Q&A

