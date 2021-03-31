Quinlans Fish to open additional shop in Tralee

Quinlans Fish have announced that they are to expand in Tralee with the opening of a new fish shop, deli with fresh and cooked fish, and take away.

The new outlet will be based at the Horan Centre in the town, which will provide parking facilities for customers.

It is scheduled to open in July and will create 8 jobs.

Liam Quinlan said that despite the challenges of the past 12 months, Quinlans are delighted to be in a position to be expanding our business and are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers who call in to our stores on a weekly basis.

Quinlans Fish already have locations in Tralee, Killarney, Caherciveen, Killorglin, Kenmare and Cork.

Fintan Quinlan says that its online service has also expanded in recent months.