Questions raised about water quality at Caragh Lake Water Supply Scheme

The water supply to 2,000 customers west of Killorglin is not fit for consumption.

That’s according to Kerry county councillor Michael Cahill who has called on Irish Water to address problems with the Caragh Lake Water Supply Scheme.

The Fianna Fáil councillor told a recent Municipal District meeting that he had been contacted by several residents about dirty water coming through their taps.

In response, Kerry County Council said mechanical problems occurred in the operation of the water treatment plant in late 2020 which led to discoloured water reaching consumers.

But the council said the issue was resolved before Christmas and the water supply is always fully disinfected.